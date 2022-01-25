ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released new pictures to the FOX 8 I-Team, showing the damage done to multiple vehicles after snow and ice debris allegedly flew from a snow plow driving in Erie County during Sunday’s winter weather event.

According to state troopers, a plow truck traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike between SR 4 and SR 250 around 2 p.m. Sunday caused snow and ice to be thrown into eastbound lanes.

Twelve people are known to be injured. At least 40 vehicles were hit with the debris and some crashed, OSHP says.

The newly-released pictures show several vehicles heavily damaged, many with broken windshields.

Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission told FOX 8 it is working with those affected by this incident.

The incident is still under investigation and patrol officials say it could be a couple weeks before it is completed.

Once the investigation is finished, it will be given to the Erie County prosecutor to determine if any charges should be filed.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said the plow truck driver has been employed by the Ohio Turnpike since 2015. The employee is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.