New Ohio legislation seeks to protect police, First Amendment during protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse is looking to change the way police are able to react to protests, but opponents believe the bill is too broad and will have unintended consequences.

“This is just to give them a safe space to function and operate as well as the safety of the public,” said Rep. Jeff LaRe (R- Violet Twp.).

House Bill 22 expands the offense of obstructing justice. It would include the failure to follow a lawful order from an officer and diverting an officer’s attention. The bill as introduced would prohibit someone from taunting or striking an officer and throwing an object or substance at an officer.

These are things that Michael Weinman, with the Fraternal Order of Police in Ohio, said happened to officers.

“They are being struck by everything from frozen water bottles, stones, bricks, homemade shields, chemical sprays, fireworks and laser pointers,” Weinman said during testimony in front of a statehouse committee Tuesday.

Opponents to the bill said the language is far too broad and it could ultimately infringe on someone’s First Amendment rights.

“This bill does little to clarify the scope of lawful orders or annoyance, suggesting that officers have almost unlimited power,” said Kevin Werner with the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

LaRe said officers can still face scrutiny after the fact, but the bill would give them safety in the moment.

“The intention is to give them a safe space to perform their duties,” he said. “That’s not to say they can’t be questioned for their actions later.”

“Passing House Bill 22 will create many opportunities for protesters who look like me in their interactions with police and protests or just walking home… more frightening,” said Iris Roley, an opponent to HB 22.

The bill wrapped up its third hearing in committee on Wednesday.