COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Proponents say a new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations.

The bill’s main sponsor, Republican Sen. Kristina Roegner, said Friday that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce.

Her legislation restricts local regulations on knife-carrying, but doesn’t change the types of knives the state allows people to carry.

Democrats have questioned the need for the mostly Republican-backed bill.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in June. It takes effect in mid-September.