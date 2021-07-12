New Ohio law authorizes local control over solar, wind projects

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill allowing Ohio county commissioners to determine the fate of renewable energy projects in the state.

When the measure signed Monday takes effect in 90 days, county commissions will be able to block proposed wind turbines, solar farms, or other renewable projects or site them in specific areas of a county.

The proposal will also add a commissioner and trustee to the Ohio Power Siting Board while it reviews local projects.  

Proponents say the changes will put local control and input at the forefront, but opponents say they discriminate against renewable energy.

