New Ohio gas tax begins July 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The cost of a gallon of gas will go up 10.5 cents per gallon on Monday and 19 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

The increase comes after lawmakers approved the transportation budget, which included Ohio’s new gas tax.

The transportation budget was debated, ridiculed, and negotiated.

Both the state house and senate voted, and it was finally signed by the governor on April 3. The issue was increasing the Ohio gas tax.

The resolve went from more than 18 cents a gallon to 10.5 cents per gallon.

The increase begins on Monday, July 1. That is a 37.5% increase from 28 cents to 38.5 cents per gallon.

Surrounding States Avg Price Pennsylvania $2.86 Michigan $2.83 Indiana $2.60 Kentucky $2.55 West Virginia $2.63

According to governor Mike DeWine, the increase was needed to pay for road construction projects. Anyone who has driven the I-71 corridor between Grove City and Jeffersonville, Ohio, experienced a body jolting ride that rivaled any amusement park ride. Now, the stretch between exits 84 and 75 in both directions is being redone. Projects similar to this would have been put on hold.

Projects that would have been deferred:

COUNTY ROADWAY COST WORK TYPE Paulding SR-114 $2,173,189 Bridge replacement Lucas I-280 (VGCS) $21,600,000 Bridge repair Stark I-77/US-62/SR-687 $2,000,000 Bridge repair Marion US-23 $5,001,000 Bridge deck replacement Montgomery I-75 $19,436,491 Bridge deck replacement Warren US-22 $6,650,000 Bridge repair Cuyahoga I-71 – Various $7,700,000 Bridge painting Cuyahoga I-90 – Various $55,000,000 Bridge painting Cuyahoga I-90 over GCRTA line $3,700,000 Bridge painting Guernsey US-22/SR-800/Salt Fork SP $7,661,626 Road resurfacing Clark US-40 $6,407,000 Road resurfacing Montgomery I-75 $5,465,000 Road resurfacing Pike SR-32 $2,183,845 Road resurfacing Morgan SR-376 $2,929,500 Road resurfacing Tuscarawas I-77 $2,812,453 Bridge deck replacement Columbiana US-30 $1,200,000 Bridge deck replacement Ashtabula US-6 $1,978,000 Bridge maintenance District 3 Various $1,878,105 Bridge repair Crawford US-30 Bridge painting Medina I-71 Bridge painting Wayne SR-302 Bridge painting Richland I-71 Bridge painting Wayne SR-3 Bridge painting TOTAL: $155,776,209 Source: Ohio Department

of Transportation

As of Wednesday, the average gas price in Ohio is 2.614 per gallon in Ohio and $2.562 in Franklin County, according to AAA. The lowest prices are generally found in Northeast Ohio and the highest in Southeast Ohio.

Nationally the average price is $2.684. The increase would keep Ohio within the range of surrounding states.