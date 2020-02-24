New King’s Island giga coaster on track for opening day

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — The final piece of Kings Island’s newest roller coaster “Orion” has been installed — and test runs have begun.

The construction timeline for the new coaster appears to be right on track for opening day.

In January, the 364-acre amusement park announced it would open for the 2020 season on April 11. That’s when park-goers can take the first rides on “Orion.” It will be the tallest, fastest, longest steel coaster at Kings Island.

Orion, Kings Island’s First Giga Coaster

Lift Element #11, the lift hill’s keystone, is lifted into place while the crew waits overhead to bolt both sides together.

Lift Element #10 is hoisted into place.

Orion Layout

Orion’s First Piece of Track

Orion’s Vertical Construction Begins











It’s one of only seven giga coasters in the world. Giga coasters are roller coasters are built for height, speed, and airtime, and have a height or drop between 300 to 399 feet.

Riders will plummet 300 feet on the first hill and then take off on a high-speed journey over seven more hills and more than 5,000 feet of track. The coaster will reach speeds up to 91 miles per hour.