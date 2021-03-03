New Holland man 11th Ohioan indicted for Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – A New Holland, Ohio man has been indicted for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol Building invasion.

According to court documents, James Matthew Horning, 44, of New Holland, was indicted on Feb. 24.

Horning faces the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Pandering, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Obstruction of justice/Congress

Court documents state that Horning posted pictures and messages to social media showing him at and inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

According to a screen shot included in court documents, when asked on social media why he was in Washington, Horning replied, “3 reasons…to be there when history happens. To participate in anarchy. To smoke weed in government buildings… The real reason was to intimidate congress… they have a 9 % approval rating. We accomplished that. Maybe they will work on that because they know we could have got them and have mercy.”

Investigators were tipped off to Horning’s social media posts on Jan. 7 and 8, including by someone who said they’ve known Horning since high school.

Horning is at least the eleventh Ohio resident charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot.