Neighbors recall Ohio shooter being ‘good kid’

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Neighbors and classmates of the Dayton shooter were surprised that he was at the center of a mass shooting that killed nine people and injured dozens.

A neighbor whose property is near Connor Betts’ family home says he often saw the 24-year-old doing everyday activities like walking the dog or mowing the lawn. Stephen Cournoyer says Betts “seemed like a good kid,” but “obviously he had an issue.”

Brad Howard, a longtime classmate of Betts, was shocked. He says “the Connor Betts that I knew was a nice kid.”

Police identified Betts as the shooter and released the names of the nine victims that include his younger sister, Megan.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area early Sunday morning.

