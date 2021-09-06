Neighbor pulls person from collapsed home following explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of an explosion at a house Monday morning.

Fire crews responded just after 8:20 a.m. to the 2370 block of Edwin Ave.

The caller told dispatch they heard an explosion and saw flames coming from beneath the home.

When fire crews arrived, the house had collapsed.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Akron house explosion

A neighbor pulled the person inside the home out.

The person inside the home was taken to the emergency room with burn injuries.

No one else was hurt.

All utilities to the home have been turned off.