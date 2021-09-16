Nearly 5,000 fewer initial jobless claims filed in Ohio during past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed about 5,000 fewer initial jobless claims in the state during the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, there were 8,834 initial traditional jobless claims in the state for the week ending Sept. 11. That was 4,675 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 124,433 continued traditional unemployment claimslast week, which was 6,185 fewer

than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed fromSeptember5through September 11, 2021, was

133,267.