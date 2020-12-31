Nearly 29,000 Ohioans file initial unemployment claims in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Close to 29,000 Ohioans filed initial unemployment claims in the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS), in the week ending Dec.26, there were 28,790 first-time jobless claims in the state — about 10% fewer of the peak earlier this year.

Continued jobless claims were also down; Ohioans filed 265,485 claims in order to continue receiving benefits. That’s about 34% of the peak in 2020.

Over the last 41 weeks, ODJFS reports it has distributed more than $7.6 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 881,000 Ohioans.

ODJFS also reported that 203,392 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week and that the department has issued more than $7.6 billion in PUA payments to more than 809,000 Ohioans.