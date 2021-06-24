Nearly 13,000 Ohioans file initial unemployment claims in the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 3,000 fewer people filed for initial unemployment claims in Ohio during the past week.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, for the week ending June 19, there were 12,953 initial unemployment claims filed in the state. That was 2,913 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans also filed 190,434 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 5,229 fewer than the previous week.

There were 3,274 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed in the state last week, which was 319 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 245,007 continued PUA claims last week, which was 6,912 fewer than the previous week. The total number of claims filed from June 13 through June 19, 2021, was 451,668.

The ODJFS says it has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans during the last 66 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.7 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.