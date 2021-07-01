NBC4 to air ‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’

(WCMH) – NBC4 is proud to partner with Columbus RREACT (Rapid Response Emergency Addiction Crisis Team), DEA 360 and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation to air the one-hour special “WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio.”

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles will host the program on Thursday, July 8 starting at 7 p.m.

“WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio”

Thursday, July 8

7-8 p.m.

NBC4 will also be hosting a special Call 4, staffed by experts who can help individuals seeking assistance for treatment, sober living housing as well as family support.

Ohio is one of the worst states for opiates, consistently ranking near the top in overdose deaths. In 2020, Franklin County saw 800 unintentional overdose deaths – a 46% increase over 2019.

“WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW” will examine the opioid epidemic here in central Ohio. Viewers will hear from experts who will help clarify how our community has reached this point and explain the disease of addiction.

During the program, a mother who lost her child to an overdose will share her story. And a sit-down interview with seven recovering addicts will shed light on the struggle to overcome substance abuse problems.