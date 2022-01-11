DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday after the Dayton Chief of Police, Kamran Afzal presented the findings of an investigation into the incident concerning Clifford Owensby.

Initial body camera video from the incident on September 30 showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop after Owensby told officers he was paraplegic and unable to walk. On October 4, Owensby filed a complaint against the police department for profiling, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure.

Dayton Police Department released a statement on October 8 on the incident, which says in part:

We recognize that we would all like to see interactions between citizens and police officers handled professionally. We need to do better, and this can be done by further developing the mutual respect and accountability necessary to make our city safer. Dayton Police Department

On Jan. 11, Afzal stated that while the traffic stop was not in violation of any DPD policies in place at the time, an investigation by The Professional Standards Bureau of Investigation found the officers were found in violation of policies.

“Both officers violated an executive order for body worn cameras, which governs the muting and stopping of the camera for which both officers received a training memorandum. Officer Hammocks second violation of training was for a violation of conduct when he made a comment deemed unprofessional after the traffic stop had occurred,” said Afzal.

Afzal also said he expects changes to be made going forward.

The NAACP responded to the results of the investigation on Tuesday: “The officers… have been exonerated for any wrongdoing. While that is not surprising to know that that was going be the outcome, but it’s still a travesty and a miscarriage of justice.”

The NAACP further said “I’m not going to say it’s a racially motivated issue,” when asked about their thoughts on the motivation behind the incident. They said it’s more of a “human rights issue and a civil rights matter.”

Police Chief Kamran Afzal’s update can be viewed here:

The NAACP’s response can be viewed here: