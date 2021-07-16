Muskingum University students get free books for first day of classes

MUSKINGUM, Ohio (WCMH) — Muskingum University will provide books and course materials for free to undergraduate students in fall 2021.

It is the first institution in Ohio to offer the First Day Complete program at no extra cost to students.

First Day Complete fully supports academic freedom and faculty choice, says a statement on the university’s website. Faculty members can choose the materials that are best suited for their teaching, regardless of publisher or format.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to affordability, equity, and student success, we are delighted that First Day Complete will provide required textbooks to our traditional undergraduate students free of charge,” said Muskingum University President Susan S. Hasseler. in a statement on the university’s website. “First Day Complete will ensure that each student will have all of their course materials readily available as the semester begins.”