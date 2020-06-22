Multiple guns stolen from southern Ohio home

State News

by: Merrily McAuliffe

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened Sunday afternoon. Deputies found a large amount of property was taken from a home in the Deckard Road area of Bidwell.

The community is being asked to be on the lookout for anyone who may be trying to sell or dispose of the property. Some of the items you may watch for include:

  • Liberty 26 gun safe black in color
  • Heritage 22 cal. revolver
  • Remington 30-06 with a black stock
  • Winchester 6 shot 12 gauge with a light brown stock
  • New England single shot 12 gauge shotgun
  • Black Knight 50 cal. Muzzleloader
  • Henry 22 cal. pump action rifle with a dark brown stock
  • Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw with an 18” bar

If you have any information pertaining this investigation, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or through their tip line at 740-446-6555.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools