Multiple guns stolen from southern Ohio home

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened Sunday afternoon. Deputies found a large amount of property was taken from a home in the Deckard Road area of Bidwell.

The community is being asked to be on the lookout for anyone who may be trying to sell or dispose of the property. Some of the items you may watch for include:

Liberty 26 gun safe black in color

Heritage 22 cal. revolver

Remington 30-06 with a black stock

Winchester 6 shot 12 gauge with a light brown stock

New England single shot 12 gauge shotgun

Black Knight 50 cal. Muzzleloader

Henry 22 cal. pump action rifle with a dark brown stock

Stihl Farm Boss chainsaw with an 18” bar

If you have any information pertaining this investigation, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221 or through their tip line at 740-446-6555.