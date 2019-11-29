Multiple animals killed in blaze at Port Clinton wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an animal park in northwest Ohio.

According to NBC4’s sister station WJW, the fire started in a barn that housed animals at Animal Safari Wildlife Park early Thursday evening. When police arrivied on scene at 6:20 p.m., the barn was fully engulfed. Three area fire departments responded to the fire.

WJW reports three bongo, three giraffes, three red river hogs and one springbock died in the fire. One zebra managed to escape.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

No people were injured during the fire.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officials said the park would be closed Friday as they mourn their loss and care for other animals living on the 100-acre park.

