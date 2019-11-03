MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Nov. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.
The charges for these four fugitives include murder, drug possession, and aggravated vehicular assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Stephanie Jacobs
Female, White
5’04” and 150 lbs
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Vandell Slade
Male, Black
6’03” and 226 lbs
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Murder, Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault
Issuing Agency: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Dana Henry
Female, White
5’06” and 120 lbs
Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
Wanted for: Possession of Drugs
Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Najee Torrence
Male, Black
6’06” and 180 lbs
Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
Wanted for: Aggravated Vehicular Assault
Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office