MUGSHOTS: U.S. Marshals Service’s most wanted for Nov. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new list of the most wanted fugitives in central Ohio has just been announced by the United States Marshals Service.

The charges for these four fugitives include murder, drug possession, and aggravated vehicular assault. The USMS is asking anyone with information about the location of the fugitives to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the USMS Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, text keyword “SOFAST” along with your tip to 847411. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

Stephanie Jacobs

Female, White

5’04” and 150 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Vandell Slade



Male, Black

6’03” and 226 lbs

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder, Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault

Issuing Agency: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Dana Henry

Female, White

5’06” and 120 lbs

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Drugs

Issuing Agency: Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Najee Torrence

Male, Black

6’06” and 180 lbs

Brown Eyes, Brown Hair

Wanted for: Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Issuing Agency: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office