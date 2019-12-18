Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett to bring stadium tour 2 Ohio cities

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW/WLWT) — Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are bringing their stadium tour to Cincinnati and Cleveland.
The rock ‘n’ roll dream team announced Wednesday that they will play a July 2 show at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati and will perform at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland on July 3.
With over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, the tour is one of the biggest rock tours of 2020.
The shows would mark a reunion for Motley Crue after “The Final Tour” was held from 2014 through 2015. At the time, band members claimed they signed a legally binding agreement that Motley Crue would never tour again.
Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.