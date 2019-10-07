Mother accused of intentionally pulling in front of semi, killing daughter

Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor police announced Monday that Kia Ferguson, 37, is facing multiple charges, including murder, for the death of her 10-year-old daughter.

On January 25, 2019, Mentor police say Ferguson’s vehicle was hit by a UPS semi truck on I-90.

Her daughter was killed in the accident. Her son was critically hurt.

Ferguson was also critically hurt in the crash.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

According to a press release from the City of Mentor, after a 9-month investigation, “it became clear that Ms. Ferguson intentionally drove in front of the semi truck.”

The Lake County Prosecutor received the case.

The Grand Jury returned 6 felony charges.

They include aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Ferguson was arrested and charged last week.

