The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Ohio using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Champaign County

– Index: 0.106

– Total population: 38,845

– White: 94.5% (36,711)

– Black or African American: 1.8% (712)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (145)

– Asian: 0.5% (199)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (9)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (958)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (111)

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wayne County

– Index: 0.106

– Total population: 116,099

– White: 94.5% (109,717)

– Black or African American: 1.4% (1,584)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (286)

– Asian: 1.0% (1,211)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (15)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (2,080)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (1,206)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Putnam County

– Index: 0.109

– Total population: 33,911

– White: 94.3% (31,974)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (137)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (8)

– Asian: 0.2% (53)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (11)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (438)

– Some other Race: 3.8% (1,290)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Clinton County

– Index: 0.110

– Total population: 41,957

– White: 94.3% (39,562)

– Black or African American: 2.1% (861)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (27)

– Asian: 0.5% (200)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (10)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,143)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (154)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Shelby County

– Index: 0.113

– Total population: 48,749

– White: 94.1% (45,876)

– Black or African American: 2.6% (1,276)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (142)

– Asian: 1.2% (576)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (805)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (74)

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Scioto County

– Index: 0.113

– Total population: 76,040

– White: 94.1% (71,545)

– Black or African American: 2.9% (2,224)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (253)

– Asian: 0.4% (321)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (6)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,446)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (245)

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gallia County

– Index: 0.119

– Total population: 30,088

– White: 93.8% (28,219)

– Black or African American: 2.2% (657)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (130)

– Asian: 0.8% (232)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (40)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (642)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (168)

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Seneca County

– Index: 0.120

– Total population: 55,351

– White: 93.7% (51,886)

– Black or African American: 3.1% (1,716)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (105)

– Asian: 0.6% (344)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (961)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (339)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Miami County

– Index: 0.121

– Total population: 105,371

– White: 93.7% (98,717)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (2,130)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (147)

– Asian: 1.2% (1,317)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (6)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (2,801)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (253)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Fayette County

– Index: 0.122

– Total population: 28,620

– White: 93.6% (26,802)

– Black or African American: 2.5% (710)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (9)

– Asian: 1.0% (282)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (11)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (626)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (180)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Henry County

– Index: 0.124

– Total population: 27,208

– White: 93.5% (25,451)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (252)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (46)

– Asian: 0.3% (85)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (4)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (609)

– Some other Race: 2.8% (761)

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Pickaway County

– Index: 0.129

– Total population: 57,762

– White: 93.2% (53,851)

– Black or African American: 3.6% (2,055)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (163)

– Asian: 0.6% (372)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,085)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (236)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Belmont County

– Index: 0.130

– Total population: 68,024

– White: 93.2% (63,374)

– Black or African American: 3.9% (2,652)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (159)

– Asian: 0.5% (333)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (8)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (1,191)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (307)

Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Fulton County

– Index: 0.133

– Total population: 42,253

– White: 93.0% (39,307)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (169)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (183)

– Asian: 0.4% (182)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (19)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (1,016)

– Some other Race: 3.3% (1,377)

OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Ashtabula County

– Index: 0.137

– Total population: 97,830

– White: 92.8% (90,804)

– Black or African American: 3.6% (3,515)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (146)

– Asian: 0.5% (533)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (12)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (2,387)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (433)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Noble County

– Index: 0.139

– Total population: 14,416

– White: 92.6% (13,355)

– Black or African American: 5.6% (807)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (28)

– Asian: 0.1% (11)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (121)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (94)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Morgan County

– Index: 0.142

– Total population: 14,640

– White: 92.5% (13,538)

– Black or African American: 4.9% (721)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (10)

– Asian: 0.2% (30)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (337)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (4)

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hancock County

– Index: 0.151

– Total population: 75,837

– White: 92.1% (69,813)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (1,258)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (74)

– Asian: 1.9% (1,467)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (1,970)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (1,255)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Wood County

– Index: 0.154

– Total population: 130,150

– White: 91.9% (119,595)

– Black or African American: 2.6% (3,416)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (248)

– Asian: 1.7% (2,180)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (94)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (3,275)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (1,342)

Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Muskingum County

– Index: 0.155

– Total population: 86,131

– White: 91.8% (79,042)

– Black or African American: 3.2% (2,779)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (222)

– Asian: 0.4% (385)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (33)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (3,285)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (385)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Licking County

– Index: 0.162

– Total population: 173,750

– White: 91.4% (158,836)

– Black or African American: 3.8% (6,676)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (213)

– Asian: 1.3% (2,179)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (31)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (5,037)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (778)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Jefferson County

– Index: 0.164

– Total population: 66,371

– White: 91.3% (60,567)

– Black or African American: 5.5% (3,654)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (65)

– Asian: 0.5% (349)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (1,591)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (145)

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Sandusky County

– Index: 0.166

– Total population: 59,029

– White: 91.2% (53,834)

– Black or African American: 3.0% (1,766)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (164)

– Asian: 0.4% (223)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (12)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (1,665)

– Some other Race: 2.3% (1,365)

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Athens County

– Index: 0.168

– Total population: 65,917

– White: 91.1% (60,024)

– Black or African American: 3.0% (1,962)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (140)

– Asian: 2.6% (1,728)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (40)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,792)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (231)

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lake County

– Index: 0.169

– Total population: 229,954

– White: 91.0% (209,296)

– Black or African American: 4.3% (9,947)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (281)

– Asian: 1.2% (2,838)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (60)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (5,334)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (2,198)

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Union County

– Index: 0.169

– Total population: 56,707

– White: 91.0% (51,608)

– Black or African American: 2.6% (1,470)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (195)

– Asian: 4.0% (2,269)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (48)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (830)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (287)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Defiance County

– Index: 0.175

– Total population: 38,160

– White: 90.7% (34,608)

– Black or African American: 1.8% (670)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (190)

– Asian: 0.4% (168)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (13)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (1,264)

– Some other Race: 3.3% (1,247)

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Portage County

– Index: 0.176

– Total population: 162,511

– White: 90.6% (147,306)

– Black or African American: 4.1% (6,724)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (236)

– Asian: 1.8% (2,907)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (49)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (4,399)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (890)

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ross County

– Index: 0.179

– Total population: 76,948

– White: 90.4% (69,541)

– Black or African American: 5.3% (4,050)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (10)

– Asian: 0.5% (392)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (19)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (2,557)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (379)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Madison County

– Index: 0.182

– Total population: 44,135

– White: 90.2% (39,820)

– Black or African American: 5.9% (2,602)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (48)

– Asian: 0.7% (310)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (9)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (1,288)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (58)

James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Marion County

– Index: 0.193

– Total population: 65,299

– White: 89.6% (58,505)

– Black or African American: 5.7% (3,714)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (166)

– Asian: 0.6% (420)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (26)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (2,072)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (396)

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Trumbull County

– Index: 0.209

– Total population: 200,367

– White: 88.5% (177,380)

– Black or African American: 8.2% (16,468)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (211)

– Asian: 0.5% (1,047)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (62)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (4,948)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (251)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Warren County

– Index: 0.214

– Total population: 229,132

– White: 88.4% (202,506)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (7,895)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (193)

– Asian: 5.8% (13,183)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (4,236)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (1,114)

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Stark County

– Index: 0.223

– Total population: 372,404

– White: 87.7% (326,746)

– Black or African American: 7.5% (27,880)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (473)

– Asian: 0.9% (3,432)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (21)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (11,513)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (2,339)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fairfield County

– Index: 0.234

– Total population: 154,457

– White: 87.1% (134,573)

– Black or African American: 7.4% (11,384)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (163)

– Asian: 1.6% (2,492)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (71)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (4,667)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (1,107)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Delaware County

– Index: 0.237

– Total population: 201,135

– White: 87.0% (175,014)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (6,845)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (250)

– Asian: 6.3% (12,716)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (49)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (5,225)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (1,036)

Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#14. Clark County

– Index: 0.238

– Total population: 134,726

– White: 86.8% (116,999)

– Black or African American: 8.1% (10,915)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (256)

– Asian: 0.6% (825)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (38)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (5,038)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (655)

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Richland County

– Index: 0.240

– Total population: 121,100

– White: 86.7% (104,983)

– Black or African American: 8.9% (10,808)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (139)

– Asian: 0.8% (959)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (40)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (3,619)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (552)

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Greene County

– Index: 0.257

– Total population: 166,502

– White: 85.8% (142,871)

– Black or African American: 6.9% (11,516)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (203)

– Asian: 2.9% (4,892)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (99)

– 2 or more races: 3.5% (5,876)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (1,045)

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Erie County

– Index: 0.260

– Total population: 74,780

– White: 85.5% (63,928)

– Black or African American: 9.1% (6,769)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (292)

– Asian: 0.6% (441)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (6)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (2,329)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (1,015)

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lorain County

– Index: 0.268

– Total population: 307,670

– White: 85.0% (261,580)

– Black or African American: 8.5% (26,255)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,117)

– Asian: 1.2% (3,578)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (98)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (11,169)

– Some other Race: 1.3% (3,873)

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Butler County

– Index: 0.279

– Total population: 380,019

– White: 84.4% (320,689)

– Black or African American: 8.0% (30,587)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,034)

– Asian: 3.3% (12,447)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (330)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (10,827)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (4,105)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Allen County

– Index: 0.303

– Total population: 103,175

– White: 82.5% (85,161)

– Black or African American: 11.9% (12,230)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (247)

– Asian: 0.8% (871)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.5% (3,599)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (1,067)

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mahoning County

– Index: 0.341

– Total population: 229,961

– White: 79.7% (183,221)

– Black or African American: 15.1% (34,740)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (608)

– Asian: 0.9% (2,042)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (84)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (7,340)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (1,926)

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#6. Summit County

– Index: 0.360

– Total population: 541,334

– White: 78.6% (425,243)

– Black or African American: 14.5% (78,751)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (986)

– Asian: 3.4% (18,430)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (84)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (15,891)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (1,949)

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

– Index: 0.429

– Total population: 531,670

– White: 72.7% (386,350)

– Black or African American: 20.4% (108,397)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (1,212)

– Asian: 2.2% (11,476)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (207)

– 2 or more races: 3.5% (18,693)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (5,335)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#4. Lucas County

– Index: 0.441

– Total population: 431,102

– White: 72.1% (310,784)

– Black or African American: 19.0% (82,120)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,088)

– Asian: 1.7% (7,440)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (129)

– 2 or more races: 4.6% (19,629)

– Some other Race: 2.3% (9,912)

Canva

#3. Hamilton County

– Index: 0.479

– Total population: 813,589

– White: 67.4% (548,299)

– Black or African American: 25.5% (207,839)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (904)

– Asian: 2.6% (21,550)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (516)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (26,663)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (7,818)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Franklin County

– Index: 0.505

– Total population: 1.3 million

– White: 66.3% (855,170)

– Black or African American: 22.6% (291,177)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (2,891)

– Asian: 5.3% (67,795)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (470)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (49,657)

– Some other Race: 1.8% (23,200)

Canva

#1. Cuyahoga County

– Index: 0.521

– Total population: 1.2 million

– White: 62.4% (778,519)

– Black or African American: 29.6% (368,969)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (3,280)

– Asian: 3.0% (37,879)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (486)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (38,783)

– Some other Race: 1.6% (19,535)

