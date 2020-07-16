Mosquitoes flying free as health departments focus on virus

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — In a normal year, the Delaware County, Ohio, health department would be setting out more than 90 mosquito traps a week.  

But this year, because of COVID-19, the mosquitoes will fly free.

Staffers haven’t set a single trap yet because they are too busy dealing with the coronavirus.  

The same thing is happening across the country as public health officials focus on the pandemic at the expense of other efforts.

Ary Faraji, the president of the American Mosquito Control Association, says mosquitoes are “responsible for more deaths than any other organism on this planet, including humans.”

