More than 20,000 Ohioans file for initial jobless claims in the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were more than 20,000 initial jobless claims in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, there were 20,090 initial jobless claims filed in the state for the week ending October 10.

This was 254,125 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Ohioans filed 287,049 continued jobless claims last week, which was 489,253

fewer than the peak earlier this year.

According to the ODJFS, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 30 weeks is 1,772,416, which is more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

The ODJFS says it has distributed more than $6.9 billion in unemployment compensation

payments to more than 821,000 Ohioans over the last 30 weeks.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, 95% have been processed, with 5% pending.

ODJFS has also issued more than $6.5 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 608,000 PUA claimants.