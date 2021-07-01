More than 10,000 file for initial unemployment in Ohio during the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims filed in the state during the past week.

According to the ODJFS, Ohioans filed 10,473 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week ending June 26. That was 2,480 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 181,116 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 9,318 fewer

than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 3,978 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 704

more than the previous week, and there were 253,930 continued PUA claims last week. That was 8,923 more than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from June 20 through June 26, 2021, was 449,497.

The ODJFS says it has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment compensation

payments to over 1 million Ohioans over the last 67 weeks. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.7 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.