More ride time now at Cedar Point; soon no reservations needed

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point announced its park schedule is back in full swing!

The park is open daily with Cedar Point’s hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark’s hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from now until mid-August. After that, Cedar Point will close two hours earlier at 8 p.m. on weekdays.

See a full list of events and the daily schedule here.

On July 4, the park is open until 11 p.m. so guests can watch the Light Up The Point fireworks display.

In a recent Facebook post, the park made the announcement:

From now until Aug. 15, the park is inviting guests to celebrate their 150th year in business with outdoor events, promotions and attractions.

As part of the anniversary celebration, they’re giving away a Ticket of a Lifetime every day through August 15 where one lucky guest will win admission for life!

What makes things even sweeter – soon, you won’t need a park reservation to visit. Beginning July 1, the park is lifting capacity limitations through the end of the summer.

The park says it expects to have their fall schedule very soon.