Montgomery County Fair Board executive director resigns after arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Fair Executive Director Greg Wallace has resigned from the position after he was arrested, the Fairgrounds and Event Center of Montgomery County confirms.

Wallace was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 25, on charges of soliciting and loitering, according to court records. According to Dayton Police, Wallace was arrested during a decoy prostitution sting on E. Third Street. He was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty.

“The Montgomery County Agricultural Society Board of Directors would like to thank Greg for his guidance during our move to the new facility,” a release from the Fair Board said. “We wish nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”