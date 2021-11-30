WILLMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A missing member of the Ohio Army National Guard was found Tuesday.

Lance Nelson told 2 NEWS his 26-year-old daughter, Michaela Nelson, was found alive in Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Michaela joined the Ohio Army National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program in September 2020. But according to a spokesperson with the Ohio National Guard’s Office of Public Affairs, Michaela failed to check in with her unit after training in South Carolina and did not report for drills in October.

Lance Nelson filed a report with the Columbus Police Department on November 5, 2021. He also hired Private Investigator James Terry to help find Michaela Nelson.

Lance said Michaela is doing OK. He said she was living out of her car. Lance said he was with Michaela all day Tuesday and he is very relieved.