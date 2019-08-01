Missing girls from Sandusky County last seen with man

FREMONT, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Sandusky County are looking for two missing girls who were last seen with a male in Fremont.

According to the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak were last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ohio Avenue in Fremont.

Lauren Robles stands 5’7″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair withg a blue tint and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Rayne has long wavy sandy hair, bluish green eyes and freckles. Shestands 5’3″ and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a mint green shirt and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff’s office says they were seen with a male named Isaiah Kelly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandusky County Sheriff’s office at 419-332-2613.