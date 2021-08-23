Missing 4-year-old girl’s body found in an Ohio pond, police confirm

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photos courtesy Hamilton Township police/Facebook

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing in Ohio earlier Sunday has been found dead, Hamilton Township police confirmed.

Last seen Sunday afternoon at the Turning Leaf subdivision in Hamilton Township, not far from Cincinnati, police said the girl named Emrie was located in a nearby pond.

“Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this heartbreaking tragedy. Thank you to everyone in our community who came out and assisted in the search,” police said in a Facebook post.

Search crews combed through the area all afternoon, even utilizing drones and police dogs.

Around 9 p.m., police announced to the public they’d found the little girl’s body.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

