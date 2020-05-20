Missing 18-year-old’s mother and boyfriend plead for her return after mysterious disappearance

(CNN) — Two people closest to a missing teenager in Ohio are begging her to come back home. 18-year-old Madison Bell has been missing since Sunday, May 17, 2020, her mother and boyfriend were the last people to see her. Now, they are making a tearful plea — directly to Madison.

“I’ll see you when you get back is the last thing I got to say,” recalls Cody Mann, Madison’s boyfriend.

Cody is worried sick, he says he’s been together with Madison for five years.

“She’s the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, I can’t even explain it. I just want her to come home,” Cody says with tears streaming down his face.

Madison disappeared on Sunday after she told her mother she was going tanning.

“Each day that passes makes it even harder,” says Melissa Bell, Madison’s mother.

Cody says he was there with Madison on the couch at her mom’s house and she told him the same thing.

“I won’t sleep in the bed. I have to sleep on the couch cause I know she’s not in bed. It’s just wrong,” adds Cody.

Madison’s car was later found in this church’s parking lot in Greenfield. Her keys were in the ignition and her cellphone was on the seat.

Melissa and Cody gave a tearful message to Madison — hoping she sees it.

“Please, Babe, please come home, do anything you can, I miss you,” begs Cody.

“Maddie, please come home. Again do what you can. Think. And you know just do whatever you can to get away,” pleads her mother Melissa.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office says Bell didn’t make it to the tanning salon.

Her mom says this would be Bell’s senior week, which is something she wouldn’t want to miss.

A vigil is being held tonight at 8 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Madison Bell, please call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937.393.1421 or the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740.773.1185.