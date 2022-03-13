COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local military wife is voicing her concerns ahead of the May primary as military ballots are expected to be mailed in the coming days.

Petitions have been filed with the Ohio Supreme court about the Congressional and legislative maps that are being used to create the primary ballots.

Jackie Patton said that voting is a top priority for her and her family, especially with so many who have served in the military.

She wants to make sure everyone is prepared no matter how they vote, whether that’s at home or abroad.

Patton’s husband Scott and brother-in-law Jerry both served in the Army. Jerry died in 2008 while serving.

She said she worries specifically about military voters because the ballots are due to be sent by March 19.

This past week, the Ohio General Assembly pushed through legislation that would extend the return deadline for those ballots. Ohio is currently waiting for a court decision on the Congressional and legislative maps passed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The court will rule if the maps are constitutional or not, which could impact the primary ballots.

Patton believes military members should know who is running in their districts before the ballots are sent.

“Knowing what’s going on in Ukraine and having service members deployed, protecting our NATO allies, I believe we should be doing everything in our power here in Ohio to afford them the time to be informed and educated voters,” Patton said.