Miami University students tested for possible coronavirus, school officials say

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is testing two Miami University students for possible Coronavirus exposure.

According to Miami University, an international student who lives off campus came to Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning. University health staff tested the student and another student for coronavirus due to recent travel to China.

Samples were sent to the CDC for testing, according to the Butler County General Health District.

Both students are isolated in their off-campus residences, according to the university.

The university says it is in contact with the Butler County Health District and the Ohio Department of Health.

No case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Butler County. It will take several days to confirm what virus the student has.

According to the Butler County General Health District, the immediate health risk to the community is low.

“BCGHD continues to work closely with Miami University Student Health Services and the Ohio Department of Health to monitor the novel (new) coronavirus that has emerged from Wuhan, China, over the past few weeks,” the health district said.

Miami University issued the following statement:

January 28, 2020

On Monday morning, one student at Miami University presented at Student Health Services with very mild symptoms, and with their recent travel, met the criteria and are being tested for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health providers quickly recognized that the presenting patient met the criteria for 2019-Coronavirus testing; results should be back from the CDC in the coming days. This student and his traveling companion are isolated in their off-campus residence while awaiting the test results. Miami and healthcare professionals continue to communicate and collaborate daily with the Butler County Health District and the Ohio Department of Health and are following their recommendations and protocols. We will share information with the community as it becomes available.

We are assisting and supporting these Miami students who are awaiting test results. We continue to work closely with local and state healthcare professionals and the Butler County Health District and Ohio Department of Health. If you are experiencing symptoms and have traveled to the impacted area, please first call Student Health Services at 513-529-3000 to receive guidance on next steps. Miami has set up a call center to address any general questions or concerns at 513-529-9000.

Meanwhile, we are still in flu season, and these precautions are recommended for both the flu and Coronavirus:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

It is especially important to wash your hands:

Before, during, and after you prepare food.

Before you eat and after you use the bathroom.

After handling cash.

More frequently when someone in your house is sick.

Before/after smoking/vaping.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Clean your doorknobs/light switches and areas commonly touched with disinfectant wipes frequently.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Miami Health Services and Student Life professionals acted quickly with appropriate protocol, and we will continue to follow the best practices currently known. We have proactive partners in local and state healthcare. We will post updated information on myMiami as it becomes available. Please check announcements there regularly.

Jayne Brownell

Vice President, Student Life

Terri Buzzell

Director, Student Health Service