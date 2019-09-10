Memorial Day tornadoes partially caused Ohio woman’s death

Live Now
TROTWOOD, Ohio (AP) – Officials say an Ohio woman who died last week is the second victim to die from a series of tornadoes that tore through on Memorial Day.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office ruled that 86-year-old Lois Elmore, of Trotwood, died Sept. 1 from injuries she sustained after a tornado caused a home near Dayton to collapse on her.

The office says two other medical conditions also contributed to her death.

Her son says his mother and her neighbor were trapped in a bathroom about 45 minutes. The neighbor says Elmore broke her arm, causing her health to deteriorate.

The Dayton Daily News reports Elmore also died from heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Eighty-two-year-old Dale Hanna, of Celina, was the only other person believed to have died from the tornadoes.

