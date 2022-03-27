SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Sheffield Village police are investigating the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee.

Police told FOX 8 they were called at just before 10 a.m. Thursday after someone in a black Impala fired shots at a person in a white SUV in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on Detroit and Abbe.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found McDonald’s employees trying to help the person who was shot; the victim is a McDonald’s employee, police said.

The 24-year-old woman died from her injuries.

A car next to the victim’s vehicle was also struck by bullets, but no one was inside.

Police told FOX 8 they do not believe this was a random act. They have located the suspect vehicle, but not the suspect.

They are looking for a person of interest who authorities are identifying as James Kimbrough.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to contact Lt. Aaron Bober at the Sheffield Village Police Department: 440-949-6155.