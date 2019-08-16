Marty Brennaman will be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Longtime Reds and Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

Brennaman announced in January that he will retire at the end of the 2019 season.

Brennaman was selected as the sole inductee for the Class of 2020 by the Reds Hall of Fame Board of Directors, according to WLWT.

He will be inducted in April 2020.

“Our Board of Directors felt strongly that Marty’s 46 years as the Reds play-by-play announcer, along with his efforts supporting the communities throughout Reds Country and his extensive list of awards and accolades, was indeed extraordinary and deserving of his election to the Reds Hall of Fame,” said Rick Walls, Reds Hall of Fame Executive Director.

Brennaman’s induction will include an on-field induction ceremony on Saturday, April 25, and the 2020 Reds Hall of Fame Induction Gala on Sunday, April 26.

Brennaman will be the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

"Marty Brennaman's voice is virtually inseparable from the 46 years of Reds' history immortalized through his calls," said Bob Castellini, Reds CEO. "Marty's talent has greatly contributed to the vitality of this franchise, making this a well-deserved honor for him."