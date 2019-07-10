Marian Spencer, Cincinnati civil rights icon, dies at 99

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Vice Mayor and civil rights icon Marian Alexander Spencer has died at the age of 99.

Spencer believed in excellence and equality for all citizens. During an interview with WLWT’s Courtis Fuller she said, “If we can’t work well with our own communities, how can we work with the communities of the world? I say charity begins at home.”

Spencer was born in the small town of Gallipolis, Ohio, in 1920, the year women won the right to vote.

“The first voting that I did was in our grandfather’s general store that he, as a freed slave, had built and opened to all the people in the neighborhood for the regular voting periods. And I pulled back the little curtain and said ‘I’m going to do that when I grow up,’ and I’ve been privileged to for many years,” Spencer said.

She and her twin sister Mildred attended the University of Cincinnati. Spencer would go on to become the Vice Mayor of Cincinnati, the first African American woman elected to city council. She served only one term in the mid-1980s.

“Marian Spencer was a persistent and mighty agent of change who dedicated her life to justice and breaking down barriers that restrict the lives and opportunities of Americans of color. We have lost a true trailblazer. Her example will inspire generations to come.” UC President Neville Pinto said.

Mayor John Cranley released a statement on Spencer’s passing, asking the city manager to fly the city’s flags at half staff to honor her.

“Small in stature, but a giant in impact, Marian Spencer led by example to build a more integrated city and we are all trying to live up to her example. We mourn this loss but we are so grateful our city is better for her life. One of my greatest joys as mayor was driving her to city hall the day we named a street in her honor, during which she shared with me that as a granddaughter of a slave she has seen a lot of change for the better. She was that change. I have asked City Manager Dunhaney to fly City flags at half-staff to honor Mrs. Spencer,” Cranley said.

She was also the first woman president of the local NAACP and the first African American president of the Woman’s City Club.

Spencer won the lawsuit that desegregated Coney Island in the 1950s. She was a leading advocate for equal rights in education and voting rights.

“I’ve always felt the importance of cooperating, of trying to do good things in the neighborhood. I remember when I was elected to city council. There were several of the committees that had no women on them. I managed my own committees, but I joined those that had no women because I felt they needed a female voice,” Spencer said.

It’s impossible to talk about Marian Spencer without talking about her soulmate Donald Spencer, another civil rights pioneer who died in 2010.

“Because we worked together, I think the significance of our legacy is we tried to do right and to cooperate with folks who were trying to do better, always trying to do better in their lives. We wanted to be together all our lives and we were almost,” Spencer said.

She said, “I’ve never met a person I didn’t like. They’d have to do something to me to not like them and not many people could do anything to me because I always smiled.”

When asked to comment about her legacy and the work she and her husband did she said, “To be able to see the changes that have occurred in this life span, I consider myself one blessed person. When you come up and you’ve been loved and you love others the legacy is, it’s good because we worked together. I think the significance of our legacy is it’s good to think well, never ill of anyone and it’s good to try to change lives while we’re on earth. There have been goals and we’ve tried in our own lives to reach them and we have tried to help others do the same and will continue to as I will until I’m no longer here.”

She is survived by her two sons, Donald Jr. and Edward, along with her twin sister and many other relatives.

Funeral arrangements are pending.