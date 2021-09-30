COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not as much as what some national retailers are paying, but many workers in Ohio will get a boost in their paychecks come January.

The minimum wage in the state is going up to $9.30 per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2022. That’s for non-tipped employees. Those earning tips will see an increase to $4.65 per hour.

The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses that bring in more than $342,000 per year. That changed from $319,000 in 2021.

The current minimum wage is $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

The increase is part of a Constitutional Amendment that was passed in 2006 that said the minimum wage will increase each year by the rate of inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) controls that, which increased by 5.8% over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.

The increase does not impact businesses making less than $342,000 and for 14 and 15 years olds. The minimum wage for them is $7.25 per hour.

Many national retailers and chains have raised their starting pay to over $15 an hour and many businesses are offering incentives and sign-on bonuses as the national grapples with a worker shortage in almost every industry.