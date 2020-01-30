Mansfield police searching for missing 6-year-old and his uncle

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are asking for help locating a boy who went missing with his uncle.

According to the Mansfield Division of Police, Timothy Lee Whitt, 44, picked up his 6-year-old nephew Zane Clay, Wednesday, in order to spend time with him.

Police say they were both last seen leaving 117 Pleasant Avenue at about 9am.

Later in the evening, Zane’s mother became concerned when neither returned home later that night.

Police say both Zane and Whitt are believed to be on foot, and neither has been found at several location checks.

Anyone with information on Zane and Whitt’s whereabouts can call the Mansfield Division of Police at 419-522-1234.