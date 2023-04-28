ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Alliance has claimed a top prize worth $2.5 million from a $10 Ohio Lottery scratch-off game.

According to a press release, Steven Taylor of Alliance won the prize on $2,500,000 Make My Year. The winning ticket was sold at a GetGo location at the 1800 block of Beechwood & State Street in Alliance.

The Ohio Lottery says that the prize will be paid as an annuity at $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. The man will take home approximately $180,000 a year after state and federal tax withholdings.

Taylor beat odds of 1 in 2.5 million to win. As of April 27, there are three top prizes remaining in the game.

For more information on $2,500,000 Make My Year, visit the Ohio Lottery website.