Man shot by police during standoff in Richland County

SHELBY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio BCI has been called to investigate a shooting involving police officers in Richland County.

According to the Shelby Police Department, at about 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, officers were asked to do a welfare check on a possible armed and suicidal man on the west end of Seneca Drive.

Police say as officers approached by vehicle, a man fired a rifle.

After retreating and establishing a perimeter with other agencies, officers repeatedly attempted to talk to the man, who responded by firing additional shots.

According to police, just before 1 a.m., the man pointed the rifle at officers before two Shelby officers fired at him.

The man was struck by the officer’s gunfire and was administered first aid before being transported to an area hospital.

The Ohio BCI has been called in to investigate the shooting.