YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The New Middletown man who was sentenced to prison last year for threats against the Jewish Community Center has been ordered by a federal judge to stay away from any white nationalists or white supremacists.

U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan issued the order Wednesday to James Patrick Reardon, 21, in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Reardon was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison in September 2021 for threats against the JJC in 2019.

Judge Gaughan’s says Reardon can not “associate, communicate, or otherwise interact with any known or unknown members or affiliates who promote or discuss white nationalism/supremacy.”

The order also includes persons or events “that promote or discuss anti-Semitic, anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, replacement theories or violence toward any group or government officials.”

If Reardon happens to have any contact with any of those people or groups inadvertently, he must report it to his probation officer, according to the order.

Reardon was jailed after an Aug. 17, 2019 search of his home prompted by an online threat against the Jewish Community Center on Gypsy Lane.

The warrant was served after authorities learned about a video he posted online in July 2019, in which they say he threatened the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

The video has screams and sirens as background noise and shows Reardon holding a gun, investigators say. They say the caption identifies the man holding the gun as “local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Reardon spent two years in the Mahoning County Jail before he was sentenced to federal prison.