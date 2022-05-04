MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have confirmed that a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting happened on I-75 north. That portion of the highway has now been shut down as an active crime scene.

The Moraine Police department said that police were investigating a two-vehicle crash at approximately 6 a.m. when one of the men from an involved car pointed a gun at the officers. Two officers fired their service weapons at the man in response, injuring him severely.

Police said the man was brought to the hospital by paramedics where he later died of his injuries. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating the man’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit Task Force is conducting a criminal investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

In the crash itself, At least one person was trapped in their car after the collision left one car on its top in the right-hand lane and another in a nearby ditch.

The ODOT Realtime map shows that the northbound lanes of I-75 have been shut down between the exits for East Dixie Drive and Dryden Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol opened a lane to direct vehicles against northbound traffic to clear the highway for investigation.

(John McCance, WDTN)

(John McCance, WDTN)

(ODOT Traffic Cam Photo)

(Bear Everett, WDTN)