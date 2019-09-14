VIDEO: Man injured when he is shocked by, falls from utility pole near Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A video circulating on social media shows a man fall from the top of a utility pole after being shocked by one of the wires.

The five-second video shows the man reach the top of the pole, followed by sparks, at which point he tumbles head over feet to the ground.

According to Ohio University PD, Athens City Police responded to the call.

Police have not released the victim’s name or his condition.

Athens City Police said they are not releasing a statement about the incident at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.