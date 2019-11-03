Man fights off intruders during home invasion near Dayton

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 12:30 Saturday morning, a home invasion was reported to Miami Township police. Two masked men broke into a home on the 2200 block of Owendale Dr.

Stephan Strickland, who lives in the home with his uncle and grandparents says he was playing video games when the break-in happened. He then got into a physical altercation with the intruders.

“I just reacted, I didn’t really feel much. I was more worried about my family,” said Stephan Strickland.

Strickland says one of the thieves pulled a gun during the robbery.

“When he found out there wasn’t [anything] there for him to take, he started getting aggravated…We started wrestling on the floor,” explained Strickland.

Strickland now has three cracked ribs, and several visible cuts and bruises from the struggle. His grandfather’s nose was also broken in the attack.

The thieves eventually escaped with one cellphone. Miami Township police are still looking for the two suspects, but Strickland says he doesn’t know who could be behind the home invasion.