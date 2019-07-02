Man dies while shooting off fireworks in front of children

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man shooting off fireworks in his yard has died after a mortar exploded in his chest.

Witnesses told media outlets in Toledo that several children witnessed the accident Tuesday.

Authorities say 61-year-old Floyd Temple died at the scene.

They say he had been putting on a fireworks display for the neighborhood and that one of the mortars tipped over and hit him in the chest.

Toledo police say they had been called to the neighborhood about someone shooting off fireworks, but firefighters already were there and had pronounced Temple dead when they arrived.

It’s illegal to set off fireworks in Ohio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools