ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents are investigating after a 55-year-old Clay Street resident died when an improvised explosive device he was making exploded in his garage.

Sheriff officials say a neighbor told them the man was making the explosive in his garage and had planned to sell it to pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Clay Street Saturday after being notified that Jefferson Fire Department was dispatched to the address.

Photo courtesy Plymouth Township Fire Department/Facebook

Deputies were told that a male victim was trapped inside the garage. When deputies arrived on scene, the detached garage located behind the residence was burned to the ground and debris was scattered into the neighbor’s yard.

The State Fire Marshal was also called to the scene to help with the investigation.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center where he died from his injuries.