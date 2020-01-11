Man convicted of assault for hitting Trump protester at Cincinnati rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump has been found guilty.

A jury convicted 30-year-old Dallas Frazier Thursday of misdemeanor assault for hitting Michael Alter outside the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati in August.

Prosecutors said Frazier jumped out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and shouted, “You want some,” before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face.

Frazier’s attorneys argued it wasn’t an assault and that Alter instigated the confrontation by taunting Frazier and making a “come on” gesture.

Alter required eye surgery as a result of the attack.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17. 

