Man charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

Robert Sly

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old man is charged with rape following the investigation of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

Deputies say Robert Sly, 19, of Pedro is charged with one count of felony 1st degree rape and is being held on $100,000 bond.

A detective spoke to the victim, who reported being sexually assaulted numerous times. Further interviews of witnesses and information resulted in the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and could involve at least one more victim and more charges could be filed later.

