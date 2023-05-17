YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with a role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday by a relative of the victim as he was waving his preliminary hearing in municipal court.

The attack happened as the attorney for Saun Peterson, 20, was explaining to Magistrate Meghan Brundege why he and prosecutors agreed to amend Peterson’s bond from $1 million to $750,000.

Peterson is charged with complicity to commit murder in the April 15 shootings death of Amya Monserrat, who was killed in the parking lot of a 3503 Southern Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on a charge of murder in the case and is being held in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center. Police said the shooting happened because of a feud between two groups.

The attack happened quickly, and the attacker was swarmed by several officers who were in that courtroom for other cases and court security personnel. The attacker never made it to Peterson, who was pushed out of the courtroom by security personnel as other officers grabbed the attacker.

The attacker was handcuffed and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Peterson’s case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Security personnel also cleared the courtroom of spectators, most of whom were members of Monserrat’s family. A woman shouted that Peterson did not deserve a lower bond because he killed her daughter.

Peterson’s attorney, Michael Kivlighan, said the reason he asked for a bond modification is because his client has “little or no criminal record.”

Magistrate Brundege approved the modification. Should Peterson manage to post his bail, he will be electronically monitored house arrest.