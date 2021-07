LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested for allegedly slashing the tires of more than 50 vehicles in Lima early Wednesday.

According to the Lima Police Department, Travis Trautzsch, 30, was arrested after police received numerous complaints of vehicle tires being slashed in the downtown area.

Trautzsch is being held at the Allen County Jail.

Police are asking anyone who believes they are a victim of tire slashing in Lima to report it to police at 614-227-4444.